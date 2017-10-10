Bears in Clinton, a boating accident near Ashcroft, praise for the paper, and more.

Dear Editor,

Recently, the Conservation Officer Service has responded to a number of calls relating to black bear conflict in the Village of Clinton. The majority of these calls have been directly related to bears accessing fruit trees in the Village of Clinton.

The public is reminded that bears increase their feeding activity and calorie intake around the fall months in preparation for hibernation. Once these bears feed on non-natural food sources such as fruit or garbage, to a point where they become “food conditioned”, there becomes a concern for public safety which could result in harm to humans.

The relocation of a “habituated” (a bear that has lost its fear of humans) or “food conditioned” bear is not a feasible solution, and it is not a practice the Conservation Officer Service supports, therefore these bears will be killed if Conservation Officers need to attend while the bears are present or subsequently trap them.

It is the responsibility of the public to manage their attractants to ensure these bears remain wild and free from conflict. The Conservation Officer Service will continue to monitor these behaviours, but would like the public’s help in keeping the residents of Clinton and the bears safe by eliminating all attractants.

Jeff Clancy

Conservation Officer Service

Lillooet, B.C.

Dear Editor,

We would like to express a big “thank you” to those who helped us three weeks ago while we were fishing at Barnes Lake when the boat capsized.

We thank the local fire department and RCMP members and the paramedics, plus the individuals we don’t know by name.

We—Mary and John Fast, and Gisela and John Baerg— thank you all for your help!

Mary Fast

Agassiz, B.C.

Dear Editor,

The October 5 issue of The Journal’s layout, with the larger type for heads, was a noticeable improvement. I noticed the difference right away. Even the heads in “Letters to the Editor” made them stand out more.

I remember Ken Alexander when he was editor of The Journal back in the 1980s. I read his remarks about the town and its people — “The Best Place on Earth” (October 5) — with pleasure.

Kudos to the layout person. And the writing wasn’t bad, either. A damn good read. Keep it up.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Here are my recommendations to “Dignity for All: The Campaign for a Poverty-Free Canada”; Employment and Social Development Canada; the Federal Poverty Reduction Strategy; and the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Reduction Strategy:

Reinstatement of the National Pharmaceutical Strategy, and the implementation of a National Pharmacare Program.

Have universally accessible dental care for all Canadians, especially those people who are low income seniors, working poor, and disability pensioners.

Basic living income or a guaranteed annual income.

Provinces/Territories should automatically provide housing supports, medical transportation assistance, drug coverage, dental coverage, medical supplies, vision care, and home care to anyone who is on the Canada Pension Plan Disability Pension.

All eligible Canadians with disabilities should receive Disability Tax Credits regardless of paying income tax or not.

Edward Sawdon

St. John’s, NL

Corrections: In the article “Public still edgy about Ashcroft’s emergency preparedness” (The Journal, September 28, 2017) it was stated that the Village of Ashcroft has invested in a satellite phone in case phone lines are compromised again. The Village is looking at the option of purchasing satellite phones, but none have yet been bought.

The article also states that Ashcroft mayor Jack Jeyes said at the meeting that the Village and council “should participate in tabletop exercises every year, where multiple emergency scenarios are presented.” Village council and staff already take part in such exercises on a yearly basis.



