Letters to the Editor

A clarification about the Esther Darlington paintings being sold to benefit WRAPS.

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the publicity regarding my work currently on exhibit at the Sidewalk Gallery (“Artist sells paintings to aid WRAPS”, The Journal, November 2, 2017).

However, I think some clarification is in order. First of all, persons who wish to donate $100 to WRAPS [Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society] will not be able to “pick up one of Esther’s paintings”, as the article advises, until November 30, when the exhibit ends. Angela Bandelli, the operator of the gallery, will accept the payment at the time of choice by the donor. Three have already been chosen.

Ordinarily, an Esther Darlington painting sells at higher prices. I just wanted to ensure the paintings would encourage more people to contribute to a good cause, which is WRAPS. Like all artists, I consider my work to be a good investment, and believe the value of them will increase with time.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The limits of Indigenous rights
Next story
The Editor’s Desk: We’ll be fine

Just Posted

Emergency preparedness high on agenda at Ashcroft Community Forum

Other topics included the water treatment plant, and supplying water to the Ashcroft Indian Band.

Relief and assistance for Boston Flats residents ongoing

A committee is helping residents get the help they need, and collecting goods and money for them.

bc211 service expands to rest of province

Service helps people across B.C. find the support they need, when they need it.

Fencing burned by wildfires is being replaced

Drivers are being warned to watch for livestock on or near highways while work is completed.

‘Anne of Green Gables’ production nothing short of outstanding

‘A production that many will remember for years’.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Most Read