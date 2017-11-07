Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the publicity regarding my work currently on exhibit at the Sidewalk Gallery (“Artist sells paintings to aid WRAPS”, The Journal, November 2, 2017).

However, I think some clarification is in order. First of all, persons who wish to donate $100 to WRAPS [Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society] will not be able to “pick up one of Esther’s paintings”, as the article advises, until November 30, when the exhibit ends. Angela Bandelli, the operator of the gallery, will accept the payment at the time of choice by the donor. Three have already been chosen.

Ordinarily, an Esther Darlington painting sells at higher prices. I just wanted to ensure the paintings would encourage more people to contribute to a good cause, which is WRAPS. Like all artists, I consider my work to be a good investment, and believe the value of them will increase with time.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.



editorial@accjournal.ca

