Letters to the Editor

Thank you to a Good Samaritan, and thank you from some ice-cream-loving riders.

Dear Editor,

Our family drove down to the Fraser Valley over the Labour Day weekend to visit with family and buy my 11-year-old daughter some long-overdue furniture (after eight years of hand-me-downs).

A few miles past Lytton our truck suddenly lost power without any warning. A kind man with the road crews stopped and towed us a few hundred metres to a safer place off highway 1 at Skihist (I wish I had got his name). He helped us find the number for Roadhouse Towing in Cache Creek.

Forty-five minutes later a very friendly and helpful man assisted us to a garage in Cache Creek. It turned out he was the owner [of the towing company].

He didn’t just leave us at the garage, but assured us that he would make sure we got home (and that my daughter didn’t miss the second day of school too!).

He offered to have a staff member, who lived in our area, drive us all home, but we voiced our concern about leaving all my daughter’s furniture in the back of the truck.

He then took us to his office and offered us water and snacks (which were very much appreciated after not eating since breakfast; it was now mid-afternoon).

Fifteen minutes later he showed up with a spare work truck—with insurance—and told us to load up the truck and head home, and just bring it back when our truck was fixed.

There are no words to express my disbelief that someone would do something so kind for complete strangers. He is the type of guy who wouldn’t just give you the shirt off his back; he would probably give you his pants too.

With the difficult summer many of us have faced with the fires and evacuations, I thought it was important to highlight a hero in your area.

I hope you will publish this letter and let people know the kind of amazing person David Pantanetti is. Thank you, David, for your generosity and kindness.

Michelle Brown

108 Mile House, B.C.

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Goldwing Road Riders Association Chapter BC-D from Surrey, I would like to thank everyone who made our weekend a success. I cannot name all of you, but you know who you are.

We had a wonderful time in Cache Creek, had fun on the light ride Sunday evening, and ended our event like we do most events: having ice cream.

V Hildebebrand

Abbotsford, B.C.

Chapter Director

GWRRA BC-D