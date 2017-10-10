NDP budget doesn’t work for all

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

The second session of the 41st Parliament is just getting underway, and we have seen some interesting developments from the Green/NDP alliance.With the Speech from the Throne and the subsequent budget released from the coalition government, we now have a better sense of where their priorities lie.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping to find work at Kinder Morgan, the Massey Bridge, or the Site C dam, the NDP’s budget has made it clear you’re likely out of luck. If you look closely at their budget, the new government relies very heavily on spending, with little to no mention of job creation: certainly not a sustainable way to run a province in the long term.

As a long-time resident of rural B.C. and as a member elected to a rural riding, I am also thoroughly disappointed to see the lack of economic support to help communities affected by our devastating wildfire season. My colleagues and I have asked the government numerous times for a concrete plan on how the government plans to supplement our seasonal firefighters and how they plan to help our ranchers, farmers, and small businesses recover. Unfortunately, we have been met with platitudes and non-answers.

While the NDP have shown they have no qualms about spending money to support costly campaign promises, they have not stepped up to the plate to deal with the unexpected reality that now faces many rural British Columbians. A government should work for people across the province, and the NDP budget falls short on this responsibility. By failing to provide wildfire-affected communities with clarity and stability, the NDP continues to demonstrate that they are truly the government of a select few. As your local representative, I can assure you I will not stop advocating on your behalf; even when government doesn’t want to listen.



