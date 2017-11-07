Proportional representation could change B.C. forever

The NDP’s referendum on proportional representation is not fair to B.C. voters.

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Our democratic system is built upon the idea that everyone’s voice is equal. That will change if the NDP get their way.

The NDP’s Bill 6 means to bring in a proportional representation (PR) system to British Columbia. In order to push this referendum through, they have lowered the bar to the absolute minimum of 50 per cent and one vote, compared to the previous requirement of 60 per cent plus 50 per cent of ridings.

As populations in B.C. are not evenly distributed, the 2.8 million people living in the Lower Mainland would have a disproportionate amount of representation and control over the entire province.

Historically, PR systems often lead to smaller parties and encourage coalition governments. If we look to other countries as examples of PR, Belgium’s coalition government took 589 days to form government in 2010. During this time, day-to-day operations were completed by government, but big decisions surrounding migration legislation and the Eurozone Crisis were delayed by over a year.

This year the Netherlands took 208 days to form government. If these countries are any indication of what the NDP PR system intends to introduce, government will likely grind to an indefinite gridlock with no one at the helm.

The NDP are also changing the referendum process so that their cabinet—not an independent body—will draft the question that appears on ballots. Thus they have ample opportunity to hold this referendum in a way that is not fair to the people of B.C., and ultimately serves their purposes.

B.C. has already voted twice against PR, in 2005 and 2009. Unfortunately, the NDP are determined to force a broken PR system on people who have already given them their answer. I encourage you all to watch for further information, as this is a vote that could change B.C. forever.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The limits of Indigenous rights
Next story
The Editor’s Desk: We’ll be fine

Just Posted

Emergency preparedness high on agenda at Ashcroft Community Forum

Other topics included the water treatment plant, and supplying water to the Ashcroft Indian Band.

Relief and assistance for Boston Flats residents ongoing

A committee is helping residents get the help they need, and collecting goods and money for them.

bc211 service expands to rest of province

Service helps people across B.C. find the support they need, when they need it.

Fencing burned by wildfires is being replaced

Drivers are being warned to watch for livestock on or near highways while work is completed.

‘Anne of Green Gables’ production nothing short of outstanding

‘A production that many will remember for years’.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Most Read

  • Proportional representation could change B.C. forever

    The NDP’s referendum on proportional representation is not fair to B.C. voters.

  • The Editor’s Desk: We’ll be fine

    Don’t diss the millennials; history shows they’ll turn out okay.

  • Letters to the Editor

    A clarification about the Esther Darlington paintings being sold to benefit WRAPS.