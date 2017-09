The legend inspired the 1980 film Raging Bull, starring Robert de Niro

Legendary boxer Jake LaMotta has died at the age of 95.

His daughter, Christi LaMotta, confirmed the news on social media Wednesday.

“I’m proud that my Father was a great Champion, he lost his title to one of the best Middleweight Boxers in history, Sugar Ray Robinson,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

LaMotta was one of the sport’s most iconic stars and inspired the 1980 Hollywood film “Raging Bull,” featuring Robert de Niro.

The cause of death is not known.