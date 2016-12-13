CP Holiday Train rolling into Savona and Ashcroft on Dec. 16

The CP Holiday Train’s last live stop in Ashcroft was in December 2019, when the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank was presented with a cheque for $5,500. (from l) Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden; CP’s Director of Indigenous Relations and Government Affairs Mike LoVecchio; and E. Fry Executive Director Trish Schachtel. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
A record turnout is expected at both stops, which will feature live music and much more

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic
A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
Video
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

More Videos 

News
The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. Canada’s climate adaptation strategy is underfunded and does not clearly lay out how its targets align with the country’s top climate change risks, a new report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report

Report makes 11 recommendations to improve federal government’s draft $1.6-billion strategy

A civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Provincial Court in Victoria pertaining to historical sexual abuse at a Nanaimo church has been settled, according to the complainant and her lawyer. (Black Press Media files)

Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl

Incidents allegedly happened at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church at Nanaimo in 1976

More in News 

Most Read

 

Community
Public access to Lytton, B.C. is still controlled as seen here on Dec. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Former Lytton residents settle in new communities, await town rebuild after fire

The response to the Lytton fire has been inadequate and opaque, says former resident

Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

More in Community 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here
Obituaries

Wayne Patrick Henry Richards

Nov 8th, 2022

Arnold Ward

Nov 1st, 2022

Betty-Jean Penman

Oct 29th, 2022

Tosh Gyoba

Oct 28th, 2022

Vinzenzo (Vincent) Unz

Oct 1st, 2022

Robert Keith Carson

Sep 29th, 2022

See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

Entertainment
This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday

More in Entertainment 

Opinion

One librarian: Donna Reed as the alternative reality Mary Bailey — a spinster librarian — in <em>It’s a Wonderful Life</em>. (Photo credit: YouTube)

The Editor’s Desk: Love your local library

Libraries, more than perhaps any other institution, have embraced the new and welcome everyone

Esther Darlington (l) with three of her paintings of old Ashcroft currently on display at the Ashcroft Library. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about historic Ashcroft and the newly refurbished Ashcroft Library

    eEdition

    Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal, Dec 15

    Recent Issues

     

    More in Opinion 

    Life
    Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

    Rooted in culture, steeped in love

    Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

    • 26 mins ago
    Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

    Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

    Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

      More in Life 

      National Marketplace
      main image

      What Is the Process of a Debt Consolidation Company?

         

        main image

        Winnipeg Jets Tickets

           

          More in National Marketplace 