Auto Almanac: Toyota’s 4th-gen hybrid; Fixing spongy brakes + more

DRAWING BOARD
2024 Toyota Prius: Toyota’s fourth-generation hybrid arrives in spring with gorgeous new fastback styling. The base 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and electric motor produces a net 193 horsepower.
The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime gets a 2.0-litre engine, which increases net output to 220 horsepower. A panoramic moonroof is standard, while energy-generating solar panels are optional.
* * * * *
AUTO TRIVIA
- Actor and part-time racer James Garner drove the pace car at the Indy 500 on three occasions: 1975 (Buick Regal); 1977 (Olds Delta 88); and again in 1985 (Olds Calais).
- The current octane rating system for gasoline was derived by Sir Harry Ricardo, a British engineer who studied the anti-knock properties of various combustible fuels during the 1930s. A higher octane rating means a higher resistance to uncontrolled burning, referred to as detonation.
* * * * *
WHAT’S UP, AUTO DOC?
Air gets into the braking system when the fluid-filled components are replaced. The result is a spongy pedal and ineffective and even dangerous stopping performance.
Removing the air necessitates “bleeding” the system, which involves opening the valves located on the wheel cylinders/brake calipers at each wheel, one at time, and forcing out the fluid and air with pressure from the brake pedal.
Unless you have brake-shop equipment, this usually takes two people and the following oft overlooked tips:
- Make sure the reservoir of fluid is full and that you have enough fluid to refill it often.
- The person in the vehicle holds constant and steady pressure on the pedal.
- Begin with the wheel farthest from the reservoir, usually the right rear.
- Do not pump the pedal while a bleeder valve is open as doing so draws air back into the system.
- Each time you bleed a line, refill the reservoir and secure the top/filler.
- A clear plastic hose pressed over the bleeder screw will allow you to drain the fluid into a container instead of letting it run all over the parts and onto the ground.
Share your tips with the Auto Doc at www.theoctanelounge.com using the contact form.
* * * * *
AT AUCTION
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, sold, US $316,000: The first year of the second-generation Corvette coupe is known for a rear window that’s bisected by a raised body line that runs from the roof to the tail.
The resulting split-window Corvette was a one-year-only anomaly, which makes the car incredibly rare. As part of a complete mechanical modernization, this ’Vette’s original 327-cubic-inch V-8 engine was replaced with a 6.2-litre LS3 V-8.
The suspension, brakes and transmission are also new and the interior has been fitted with leather-covered bucket seats, tilt steer and new instrumentation. (Source: Bring a Trailer)
* * * * *
TOP GEAR
HD Garmin Catalyst; Cdn $1,400; buy.garmin.com: For anyone who heads to the racetrack, the HD Garmin Catalyst provides real-time information plus Bluetooth-enabled audible coaching for the optimum racing line.
The touch-screen shows lap times by segment, the corner entry and exit speeds and acceleration and braking forces. The product comes preloaded with a track database featuring road courses from around the world, but the company says users can also add courses.
– By Wheelbase Media
