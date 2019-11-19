Buying your next vehicle is a click away

Black Press Media launches innovative Today’s Drive site

Whether you’re actively in the market for a new set of wheels, or just starting to browse the array of options on the road today, innovation is at your fingertips.

Black Press Media has launched Today’s Drive, a brand new initiative connecting vehicle shoppers with auto dealers and designed to make your vehicle search easy. Launched in cities across B.C. and Alberta, Today’s Drive has already seen a huge response from both local dealerships and consumers.

Today’s Drive technology allows auto buyers to search, browse and view vehicles of their choice, locally, regionally or across the province.

For you, the driver, the site brings vehicles from various dealerships together in one location, letting you see exactly what’s available where.

Need help choosing the right make and model for you? You’ll also find the latest auto news and a wealth of car reviews!

“We’re really excited to launch the latest innovative car and vehicle search technology across Black Press Media,” said Andrew Franklin, VP Digital Operations. “With tens of thousands of viewers across our websites interested in purchasing a new or used vehicle, this new site is about to make things a whole lot easier. Thousands of vehicles are already listed, with more being added every day. Searches can be made locally or across the entire province.”

Here’s how it works:

The site collects information about the make, model, year, price, photos, trim, colour and class from participating dealerships, and automatically updates inventory in real-time.

Drop-down menus let you fine-tune your search, as you set parameters for new/pre-owned, make, model, dealership, price, kilometres and location.

See a vehicle you like? Click on the listing and land on the Vehicle Detail Page at the dealership, where you can book a test drive, find out about financing, or simply learn more about your chosen vehicle.

Whether you’re looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle, you’ll find it at Today’s Drive, where in addition to new vehicles, you can also search used and certified pre-owned vehicles.

Ready to take the wheel in the search for your new vehicle? Visit Today’s Drive by clicking “Autos” on the home page of this website.

***

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest, private independent newspaper and digital media company with more than 175 community, daily and urban newspapers located in BC, Alberta and the US West Coast. Extensive online operations include over 250 websites and an array of digital services.

