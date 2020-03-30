A message from Ashcroft Home Hardware

Sponsored message

A message from Ashcroft Home Hardware to team members, customers, and the community.

The health and wellbeing of the community is our first concern. We would like to announce new options, in order to continue service excellence despite the current situation.

To assist the community in this time of social distancing, isolation, or quarantine, we offer these new services free of charge:

1. Free delivery in the towns of Ashcroft and Cache Creek: Everything you need to keep your home in tip-top shape and/or start a new project delivered right to your door. Just phone the store at (250) 453-2281 and pay for your order over the phone with your account or credit card. We can also offer EFT payments by email to willow.anderson@homehardware.ca .

We will deliver right to your door or place of business. This includes lumber, paint, gardening supplies, hardware, cleaners, or anything else we may have in the store. $20 minimum purchase. Please call the store if you have delivery needs out of town, as we are offering theses services at minimal cost.

2. Pick up at the door: You can phone your order into the store and we will bring it curbside for you.

3. Streamlined Home Hardware online shopping: Visit www.homehardware.ca from the comfort of your home. Under “My Store” select “Ashcroft Home Building Centre”. Purchase your item and we will call you when it arrives in the store the following week. We are receiving regular weekly shipments and can deliver the item right to your door, if requested.

Many people are asking the same question: is it safe to receive and handle a shipment? The World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health agency of Canada (PHAC) have stated that the likelihood of catching the coronavirus by touching cardboard or other shipping containers is low.

Ashcroft Home Building Centre is following the guidance of global health experts at the WHO and the PHAC on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We remind our employees about frequent handwashlng, and we are regularly cleaning and disinfecting our facilities and equipment, especially counters, phones, and keypads.

Our team will continue to work and serve the needs of the community, while keeping our employees and customers safe.

Thank you for trusting us with your business.

Sincerely,

Steve and Willow Anderson

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Just Posted

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Some big city shoppers heading to small towns to stock up

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, shoppers are flocking to places like Ashcroft

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Most Read