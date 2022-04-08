Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. Amazon says it will raise the price of its Prime membership in Canada, effective immediately. Monthly memberships will increase by $2 to $9.99 per month, while annual memberships will rise $20 to $99. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. Amazon says it will raise the price of its Prime membership in Canada, effective immediately. Monthly memberships will increase by $2 to $9.99 per month, while annual memberships will rise $20 to $99. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Amazon hikes prices for Prime membership

Amazon says Prime’s monthly fee will go up $2 to $9.99 per month

Amazon is raising the price of its Prime membership in Canada.

The e-commerce giant’s subscription service, which offers free shipment on many items, access to its Prime Video streaming platform and an array of other benefits, will begin phasing in higher fees for new subscribers immediately.

Existing users will see their price jump starting next month.

Amazon says Prime’s monthly fee will go up $2 to $9.99 per month, while the annual renewal package will increase by $20 to $99 per year.

It’s the first price increase for Prime since Amazon launched the membership for Canadians in January 2013.

The company says it made the call as “Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime” with a wider product selection and an introduction earlier this year of free one-day shipping on items in most Canadian cities without a minimum purchase requirement.

Prime Video, its answer to streaming competitors Netflix and Crave, has also bolstered its selection of original programming in recent years.

A new “Lord of the Rings” TV series, set to debut in September, cost Amazon $465 million for its first season, according to trade publication the Hollywood Reporter, which pegged the entire series to cost more than $1 billion.

Amazon has also expanded its Prime membership to include music, e-books and gaming options.

Existing subscribers will see the price increase after May 13, on the date of their next renewal.

Amazon introduced its third price increase for U.S. customers in February that boosted the monthly fee to US$14.99 and the annual free to $139.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jobless rate falls to record low as economy adds 72,500 jobs in March, StatCan says

Just Posted

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Some of the 46 people who turned out for a meeting on April 2 about holding drag races at the Campbell Hill dragstrip during the Graffiti Days weekend in June. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Drag races are a go at Campbell Hill for Graffiti Days weekend

Ashcroft’s Mary Jobling will be celebrating her recent Lotto 6/49 win with a couple of tropical vacations. (Photo credit: BCLC)
Ashcroft Lotto 6/49 winner has half-a-million reasons to celebrate

Detail from a painting of Ashcroft that was the subject of some intense bidding during the recent Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Anonymous Art Show a resounding success for Ashcroft HUB