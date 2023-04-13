The Hudbay Minerals Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The company says it has struck a deal to buy Copper Mountain Mining Corp. in an all-stock deal it valued at US$439 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canadian firm strikes $439M deal to buy B.C. copper mine near Princeton

Hudbay Minerals strikes all-stock deal to buy Copper Mountain Mining

A major copper mine in the B.C. Interior could be poised to have new owners.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it has struck a deal to buy Copper Mountain Mining Corp., the majority owner of the Copper Mountain mine near Princeton in an all-stock deal it valued at US$439 million.

The companies say the combination will create an Americas-focused copper mining company with an operating portfolio of three long-life mines, as well as a pipeline of copper expansion and development projects.

Under the agreement, Copper Mountain shareholders will receive 0.381 of a Hudbay share for each Copper Mountain common share held.

The companies say the proposal represents a 23 per cent premium based on Hudbay’s and Copper Mountain’s 10-day volume-weighted-average share prices on April 12.

The deal, which requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Copper Mountain shareholders and a simple majority vote by Hudbay shareholders, is also subject to closing conditions including regulatory and court approvals.

Once the transaction is complete, Hudbay shareholders will own about 76 per cent of the combined company, while Copper Mountain shareholders will hold 24 per cent.

According to its corporate website, the Copper Mountain Mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year.

Hudbay owns mining operations in Peru and Manitoba and copper development projects in Arizona and Nevada.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Teck Resources rejects latest Swiss takeover bid

mining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Teck Resources rejects latest Swiss takeover bid

Just Posted

(above) The new Loon Lake fire hall is taking shape, nearly seven years after the previous hall was destroyed in the Elephant Hill wildfire. (below) Pre-poured slabs for the hall sit in Cache Creek, awaiting transport to Loon Lake. (Photo credit: Louise Hanson)
Loon Lake community happy to see new fire hall taking shape

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced a program to target repeat violent offenders in Langley on Tuesday, March 14. He and Premier David Eby have since announced a system of hubs across the province to support communities in dealing with repeat violent offenders as well. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Williams Lake will be home to one of new hubs targeting repeat violent offenders

Members of the Hope Legion, Hope RCMP, and Hope Fire Department pose with those traveling with the ‘Tour of Honour’ and with Honour House Society members, including Hon. Col. Al De Genova (second from l). (Photo credit: Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
Honour House Society raising support with ‘Tour of Honour’

‘Ashcroft Alley 4’ by Heidi Roy is one of the more than 100 artworks that will be on display at the Ashcroft and District Art Club Show and Sale, April 21-23. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Art Club)
Ashcroft Art Club show and sale features more than 100 works