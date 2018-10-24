One of the more than 20,000 purchases of cannabis in the week since legalization on Oct. 17. (Black Press Media)

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

More than 20,000 transactions were recorded at B.C.’s provincial marijuana store in the first week of legalization.

According to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, 21,737 people had bought pot as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Of those, 17,723 purchased it online, and 4,014 people bought their weed from the provincial store in Kamloops.

A sample of legal pot purchased from the BC Cannabis Store. (Black Press Media)

The Kamloops store is the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C., although Vancouver has four potential private shops in the final stages of municipal and provincial approval.

READ MORE: Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

READ MORE: ‘A little odd’: B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

READ MORE: Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Some online deliveries may be affected by the rotating Canada Post strikes that began Monday, the distribution branch said.

Concerns have also been raised over the bulky packaging for recreational pot required by federal regulations.

