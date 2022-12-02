B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot

The Dec. 6 event uses local ingredients and teaches home cooks how to make two different dishes

Maple Ridge Secondary chef instructor Trevor Randle will be co-hosting the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge chef will be helping people unlike their own inner cook as he hosts an upcoming cook-along online event.

Trevor Randle, who has spent the past 16 years serving as the chef instructor at Maple Ridge Secondary School, is back to host another webinar cooking experience. But this time, there’s one major change.

Instead of being alone in his home kitchen, Randle will be heading to the White Spot headquarters kitchen where he will be cooking alongside White Spot executive chef James Kennedy.

“Everything about this event is definitely elevated,” said Randle. “White Spot is famous for being as local as possible, so we’re all aligned with the same goals and intentions.”

Two B.C. farmers from Cache Creek and Abbotsford will be joining Randle and Kennedy to provide some fun insights and educate the audience on the importance of supporting local farming.

“The farmers have done most of the work, the chefs just take most of the credit,” Randle joked.

Throughout the course of the hour-and-a-half-long program, the two chefs will show the audience how to make some B.C. Szechuan beef with stir-fried noodles, and toasted coconut meringues with lemongrass and ginger-infused creme Anglaise.

Although the webinar is free to attend, participants are required to purchase the ingredients involved in the recipes, which the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation has provided on their website.

Randle also warns people that this will be one of their last opportunities to participate in an event like this as the organization nears “the end of this chapter for us,” said Randle.

The last online cook-along event for the foreseeable future will be on Feb. 15, which Randle says he will miss doing.

“I have a blast cooking and showing other people how to do it,” he said. “It’s my way of saying thank you to the farmers.”

The cook-along webinar will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Webinar participants will be entered into a prize draw, which includes White Spot gift cards valued at $450.

Space is limited, and interested individuals must register for the event by visiting https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-bc-event-december-6.

B.C. Szechuan beef with stir-fried noodles will be one of the dishes made during the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)