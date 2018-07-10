B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, Port Moody-Coquitlam MLA Rick Glumac, Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston, BCIT president Kathy Kinloch and Minesense CEO Jeff More announce emerging economy task force in Vancouver, July 10, 2018. (Twitter)

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

B.C. can never compete in “digging dirt out of the ground” with countries that don’t protect workers or their environment, so it has to use innovation to be globally competitive, says B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

Weaver joined B.C. Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston at a Vancouver high-tech company Tuesday to praise the establishment of a 14-member “emerging economy task force,” headed by BCIT president Kathy Kinloch.

The task force was part of the B.C. Green Party’s platform in the 2017 election, and became a commitment in the minority government agreement with the B.C. NDP.

more to come…

