Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks at a restaurant in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks at a restaurant in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. leads in job creation numbers, but more work ahead, says recovery minister

Kahlon says the provincial jobless rate has fallen below six per cent

British Columbia posted the top job creation numbers in Canada last month and the province’s jobless rate has fallen below six per cent.

Statistics Canada reports B.C. added 12,300 jobs in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to 5.9 per cent.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the numbers indicate B.C.’s recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic is gaining strength provincewide, with the Prince George, Okanagan and Cariboo areas posting the strongest gains.

But he says there is more work to be done as some communities and people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Kahlon announced an expanded tech sector training program on Friday that gives priority to some under-represented people, including Indigenous Peoples, women, immigrants and the disabled.

Statistics Canada also reported Friday that Canada added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to February 2020 levels.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Jobs

Previous story
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department over Thanksgiving weekend

Participants in a downtown visioning session in March 2019 brainstorm a list of Cache Creek’s assets. The village is looking for participants for a series of economic development focus group sessions later this month. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek looking for public input on economic developmment

Marg Johnson (l) and Lisa Dunstan (r) with some of their quilts and a happy quilt recipient in Ashcroft in August. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Handing out much-needed hugs, one homemade quilt at a time

Marijke Stott of the Ashcroft yoga club presents the Village of Ashcroft with a cheque for $10,000 at the council meeting on Sept. 27, to be put toward the cost of recent improvements in the community hall, where the group meets twice a week. Drop-ins are welcome; contact Stott at (250) 453-0050 for more information. (from l) Coun. Nadine Davenport; Coun. Deb Tuohey; Mayor Barbara Roden; Marijke Stott; Coun. Jonah Anstett. (Photo credit: Jessica Clement)
Ashcroft to hold public meetings to discuss burning bylaw