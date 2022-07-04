Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

B.C. partners with 2 businesses to grow agriculture and food security

To improve agriculture and food security, B.C. is partnering with local technology businesses

Through the province’s agritech ramp-up pilot program, two Vancouver based businesses are leading the way in food security using robotics and technology to improve the agriculture sector.

The companies, known as QuantoTech and Lyne Systems, will be in close collaboration with the ramp-up program designed to help food entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life through two phases: Phase One will includes a three-day training on marketing and plans while Phase Two, building on those principles, focuses on mentoring and networking.

QuantoTech was founded by Peter van der Gracht and daughter Alycia van der Gracht with the intention of creating technology that expands access to fresh food in areas where farming traditionally can be challenging. The technology includes LED lights, hydroponics and monitoring and control systems that are used to produce crops such as lettuce and herbs.

The other party, Lyne Systems, uses technology to optimise food production to deliver greater efficiency and higher yield with less labour. They feature a devices that harvests mushrooms and allows their farms to more than double their efficiency with an affordable solution to the challenge that is finding skilled labour.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that this is only the beginning for partnerships between the province and agritech companies to improve agriculture.

