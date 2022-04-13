The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.5%, biggest hike in 20 years

Jump implemented in attempt to battle rising inflation

The Bank of Canada is raising its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years in the face of rising inflation.

The central bank is increasing its policy rate by half a percentage point to one per cent and warning that rates will need to rise further, it said, while also raising its expectations for the inflation rate.

It is also easing pandemic-era stimulus measures by beginning so-called quantitative tightening later this month, when the government bonds it holds will no longer be replaced when they mature.

In making its interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada says the spike in energy and other commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are driving inflation higher than its earlier expectations.

It now says the annual inflation rate will average almost six per cent in the first half of this year compared with its January forecast of close to five per cent.

RELATED: Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

inflation

Previous story
Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world

Just Posted

(from l) New Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during ‘A Murder is Announced’ in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) Marina Papais, new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during a dramatic moment in <em>A Murder is Announced</em> in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek’s Gareth Smart is new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner

The B.C. government is crowd-sourcing pictures and locations like this one of debris from the November flooding in southern Interior waterways. (Ministry of Environment)
B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers

TNRD board of directors (Thompson-Nicola Regional District)
TNRD making “strong progress” on financial audit action items

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home, some tools missing