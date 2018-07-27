(Wikimedia Commons)

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

TD Canada appeared to have fixed the glitch Friday morning that prevented many people from getting paid.

Its direct deposit system was down for a few hours, according to the bank’s communications staff.

By about 10:30 a.m., it appeared the problem was resolved and that people should go check to see if their deposit had arrived.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government releases public construction terms

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for much of British Columbia

Interior Health has tips for keeping cool, and warns people to watch out for heatstroke.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Get tickets for the World Junior Showcase in Kamloops

Several sets of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

Changes to recycling at the Cache Creek Transfer Station start this week

Residents will have to change to a six stream recycling program with strict guidelines.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Butt heads still causing grass fires in B.C. city

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Both brains and brawn essential for B.C. marathon swimmer

Susan Simmons is eyeing Aug. 1 for her historic attempt at crossing from Victoria to Port Angeles and back again

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Most Read