FILE – Countless residents turned up to Langley Memorial Hospital to cheer the nurses, health care workers, and first responders on a Sunday night in March. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

London Drugs launches cowbell fundraiser to help make noise for health-care workers

Net proceeds raised from cowbell purchases will go to provincial organizations

Taking a minute to celebrate health-care workers each evening at 7 p.m. has become part of daily routine for many, bringing with it a bit of hope and positivity amid the ongoing pandemic.

London Drugs has announced a new fundraiser that will show thanks to those on the frontlines by providing a sure-fire tool to make the most noise during daily celebrations, as well as support those searching for vaccines and remedies to the contagious respiratory illness.

Anyone can now buy $5 cowbells in stores across the country, as well as online, with net proceeds going to specific organizations within each province, London Drugs announced Friday (May 8).

“We love seeing the community spirit, support and togetherness during the 7 p.m. cheer,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer.

“The purchase of a cowbell will not only add to the nightly cheer we hear across our cities but also the net proceeds will go directly into our provinces’ health care systems.”

In B.C., funds will support the provincial Centre for Disease Control Foundation.

In Alberta, the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation will receive any funds raised there.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April
Next story
COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Just Posted

In 1895 a newcomer to Ashcroft decided to start a newspaper

‘We came to Ashcroft to publish a Mining Journal and mind our own business’

Decision made to cancel 2020 South Cariboo minor soccer season

League had hoped to have late start to season and continue in September

Lack of housing and housing diversity in Ashcroft, says report

Details from the April 27 Ashcroft council meeting

Cache Creek council holds short but sweet regular meeting

There was little to discuss at the April 27 meeting before council moved in camera

Ashcroft budget live stream meeting went well, says mayor

Despite a few technical difficulties, attendance and participation were good

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Most Read