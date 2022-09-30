A Lululemon Athletica logo in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon settles lawsuit against Peloton over alleged patent infringement

Settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton

Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. has settled a lawsuit against Peloton Interactive Inc. that accused the exercise equipment company of patent infringement.

A notice of voluntary dismissal filed in a California court today says the companies have negotiated a “mutually agreeable settlement” of the trademark dispute.

The settlement comes a day after a New York court dismissed a lawsuit by Peloton filed in anticipation of a trademark complaint by Lululemon.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel maker had sent Peloton a cease-and-desist letter last November alleging the exercise equipment maker had copied several of its product designs.

In response, Peloton launched its own lawsuit against Lululemon asking the court to pre-emptively declare that it had not infringed on Lululemon patents.

A Federal Court in New York on Thursday tossed out Peloton’s suit, calling it “an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.”

