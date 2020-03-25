North American stock markets open higher after strong showing Tuesday, loonie up

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.88 cents US compared with an average of 69.01 cents US on Tuesday

Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit advance at the start of trading, adding to gains Tuesday that saw it advance more than 1,000 points or nearly 12 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 206.47 points at 12,777.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 668.77 points at 21,373.68. The S&P 500 index was up 48.66 points at 2,495.99, while the Nasdaq composite was up 125.63 points at 7,543.49.

The May crude contract was down 56 cents at US$23.45 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$1.74 mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$16.80 at US$1,644.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.15 of a cent at US$2.18 a pound.

The Canadian Press

