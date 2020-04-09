‘Please stay healthy and stay safe’

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart has a message for constituents at this difficult time

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

The world is going through an incredibly difficult time right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all our lives in one way or another. Loss of income for individuals, families, and businesses, illness and death, and abrupt changes to lifestyles, routines, and social connections are not easy things to process and address. While this is undeniably an unfortunate situation, we can all work together to make the most of it and to support each other and our communities.

I have been working from home for the last several weeks and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It is important that we all stay home as much as possible to do our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve. Social isolation can be difficult, especially for those who are most at risk.

I, for one, miss my friends and family. It is incredibly difficult not to be able to see them in person as usual, but we are all incredibly lucky to live in a time where we can pick up the phone and call our loved ones, video chat with them, or write them an email. I encourage you all to reach out to your loved ones, and to those who are most at risk during this time. Even a short conversation can mean the world.

Financial uncertainty is a struggle for many during this pandemic. This will undoubtedly be a challenging time, but I am very pleased to see federal and provincial officials moving swiftly and working together to provide relief to the hundreds of thousands of British Columbians that will need it during this sudden economic downturn.

Now is the time to follow the directives of federal and provincial health authorities, especially Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry, and Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Theresa Tam. Up to date information can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website, and in daily briefings by Dr. Henry and Dr. Tam. Please be sure to wash your hands frequently, maintain a two metre distance from those who you do not live with, and stay home if possible except for essential trips.

Thank you to all front-line workers, including healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, childcare providers, and food banks. We will always remember and appreciate your sacrifices during these trying times.

Together, we can make it through this. I am very happy to see communities supporting each other, food banks receiving donations, and small businesses being supported. The success of our individual actions determines the success of us all. Please stay healthy and stay safe.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Provincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19
Next story
132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

Just Posted

Ashcroft medical clinic switches to phone and video consultations

X-ray and blood labs remain open, plus a new doctor is accepting patients

COVID-19 info: New phone line connects local residents with support and services

Black Press is providing full coverage of the COVID-19 virus (also known… Continue reading

Ashcroft couple show their community cares, one heart at a time

Village joins World of Hearts movement with colourful displays

Ashcroft mayor urges citizens to be well-informed during COVID-19 pandemic

Facing the challenge of COVID-19 and keeping the community safe is the goal of mayor Barbara Roden

Ashcroft CiB plant swap takes on a new look and will last longer

Swap will go on over several days in a new location in Ashcroft

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

B.C.’s latest employment figures for March show 7.2% increase

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

Most Read