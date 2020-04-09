‘Please stay healthy and stay safe’

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

The world is going through an incredibly difficult time right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all our lives in one way or another. Loss of income for individuals, families, and businesses, illness and death, and abrupt changes to lifestyles, routines, and social connections are not easy things to process and address. While this is undeniably an unfortunate situation, we can all work together to make the most of it and to support each other and our communities.

I have been working from home for the last several weeks and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It is important that we all stay home as much as possible to do our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve. Social isolation can be difficult, especially for those who are most at risk.

I, for one, miss my friends and family. It is incredibly difficult not to be able to see them in person as usual, but we are all incredibly lucky to live in a time where we can pick up the phone and call our loved ones, video chat with them, or write them an email. I encourage you all to reach out to your loved ones, and to those who are most at risk during this time. Even a short conversation can mean the world.

Financial uncertainty is a struggle for many during this pandemic. This will undoubtedly be a challenging time, but I am very pleased to see federal and provincial officials moving swiftly and working together to provide relief to the hundreds of thousands of British Columbians that will need it during this sudden economic downturn.

Now is the time to follow the directives of federal and provincial health authorities, especially Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry, and Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Theresa Tam. Up to date information can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website, and in daily briefings by Dr. Henry and Dr. Tam. Please be sure to wash your hands frequently, maintain a two metre distance from those who you do not live with, and stay home if possible except for essential trips.

Thank you to all front-line workers, including healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, childcare providers, and food banks. We will always remember and appreciate your sacrifices during these trying times.

Together, we can make it through this. I am very happy to see communities supporting each other, food banks receiving donations, and small businesses being supported. The success of our individual actions determines the success of us all. Please stay healthy and stay safe.



