Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Statistics Canada reports economy grew 0.4 per cent in October

The increase followed growth of 0.8 per cent in September

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in October, its sixth consecutive month of growth.

The increase followed growth of 0.8 per cent in September.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent for October, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Both goods-producing and service-producing sectors were up overall in October, but the Statistics Canada report notes declines in manufacturing and food services.

The 0.8 per cent decline in manufacturing followed five months of growth and was largely a result of lower inventory, Statistics Canada says.

The 3.9 per cent drop in accommodation and food services, marked the second straight month of declines in the sector as the change in weather effectively ended the outdoor dining season.

Activity in the offices of real estate agents and brokers decreased 1.9 per cent in October, the agency says, following five months of sharp increases.

Statistics Canada says the areas in and around Toronto and Vancouver contributed the most to the decline in housing resale activity.

Despite the growth, the Canadian economy remains about four per cent below where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for November indicates growth of 0.4 per cent for the month.

The Canadian Press

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily
Next story
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

Just Posted

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

The former Ashcroft Elementary School building, which closed as a school in 2015 and is now operated as the Ashcroft HUB, pictured during Skip’s Run in June 2017. School District No. 74, which still owns the property, will discuss the disposal process regarding the site at the Jan. 5, 2021 regular board meeting. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
School district to look at disposal process for Ashcroft Elementary

News comes as surprise to HUB Society, which has occupied the site since 2015

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Dramatic chase after iconic jade boulder stolen in Cache Creek

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek approves budget for a bylaw enforcement officer

Council also agrees to write off $4,200 utility bill for restaurant that closed last year

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Heavy sedimentation and debris from last summer’s fires barricaded the Bonaparte River fishway, the pathway to steelhead spawning grounds. An assessment of two populations has confirmed a 2018 emergency survey that found the fish are at risk of extinction. (Black Press file photo)
Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Endangered species report will again go to Ottawa for SARA consideration

Most Read