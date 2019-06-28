Statistics Canada says real GDP grew 0.3% in April, tops expectations

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 per cent

The Canadian economy grew more than expected in April, helped by the oil and gas sector.

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April, following a 0.5 per cent increase in March.

Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent for April, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 per cent, boosted by a 5.5 per cent rise in oil and gas extraction.

Oilsands extraction increased 11.0 per cent, while oil and gas extraction, excluding oilsands, was up 0.5 per cent.

The manufacturing sector pulled back 0.8 per cent, in April, the largest monthly contraction since August 2017.

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining

Just Posted

Drag racing’s return to the Cache Creek area a thundering success

More than 1,500 spectators came through the gate at first drag races in area since 2015

McAbee Fossil Beds site re-opens to public after seven years

Free guided tours of the 53-million-year-old site taking place throughout the summer

Petition about local health care garners nearly 2,000 signatures

Area residents expressed concern about declining emergency department service at Ashcroft Hospital

Feedback still sought on Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

Three locations under consideration for Eco-Depot site

Lytton rainbow crosswalk shows support, awareness

Lytton’s RCMP detachment commander wanted to show support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Most Read