Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Former co-anchors Mike Killeen and Tamara Taggart in a CTV News Vancouver promo photo.

CTV News Vancouver today showed the door to co-anchors Tamara Taggart and Mike Killeen, as part of a “major refresh of the station’s locally focused newscasts.”

“On behalf of all of us here at CTV News Vancouver, a most sincere thanks to Mike and Tamara for keeping Vancouverites informed about their city each and every day,” news director Les Staff said in a news release.

“Mike and Tamara are consummate professionals, and we wish them the very best on what’s to come.”

Staff said CTV News Vancouver will unveil numerous updates to the station’s daily newscasts, including new set designs, updated on-set technology and a variety of new digital products.

Among the new features is a podcast, called “BTS With CTV News Vancouver,” hosted and produced by veteran reporter Penny Daflos.

Another move involves shifting other news anchors into new timeslots, according to station brass. “Complete details for each newscast will be confirmed in the coming weeks,” says a news release.

Also, weather anchor Krissy Vann joins CTV News Vancouver to deliver updates during the station’s weekend broadcasts.