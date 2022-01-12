Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada

Teck Resources Ltd. has received strike notice from the union representing workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

A statement from Teck says the United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued strike notice Tuesday.

The company says the 1,048 workers covered by the notice would be entitled to begin job action when 72-hour strike notice expires and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board.

A round of mediated talks is scheduled for Friday and Teck says the earliest strike action could start is Sunday.

United Steelworkers members at the Kamloops-area mine have been without a contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company’s website says annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

—The Canadian Press

