The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC Investment Management Trust invests $120M in reduced carbon investment fund

Assets represent about five per cent of UBC’s endowment

UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. says it is committing $120 million to a Paris Aligned reduced carbon global equity fund, on behalf of the University of British Columbia’s endowment fund.

UBC IMANT seeded the investment on June 30 with assets representing about five per cent of UBC’s endowment.

It says the investment reduces carbon intensity by 70 per cent relative to a cap weighted benchmark.

The move follows $110 million in funding for a sustainable global opportunities strategy in March.

UBC announced plans last year to divest the endowment of fossil fuel investments and a 45 per cent reduction of portfolio carbon emissions within 10 years.

UBC IMANT manages over $5 billion on behalf of the university and related entities, including UBC’s endowment fund, staff pension plan, working capital and other investment portfolios.

—The Canadian Press

Climate changeFinance

Previous story
Homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver have fallen to lows not seen since 2016

Just Posted

Rainfall event sign on Highway 1 near Cache Creek that went up in the wake of the 2017 wildfire season. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Highway 1 to close between Lytton and Spences Bridge due to landslide risk

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, September 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department this weekend

The 500 block of Fraser Street, Lytton (back, right) seen from Main Street, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
It’s been 75 days, and Lytton residents are looking for answers