Aboriginal Day celebration a success

The newly restored interior of the Church of St. John at the Latin Gate on the Ashcroft Reserve. Photo: Barbara Roden.

The Ashcroft Indian Band invited all community members to an Aboriginal Day celebration on June 21, and close to 200 people enjoyed food, fellowship, fun, and a look at several completed, ongoing, and proposed plans for the Band.

Tim Hortons was on hand with lemonade, iced coffee, and doughnuts; there was barbecue, bannock, and cake; Urban Systems was present with plans for the Elders’ residence, campground, and more; the new baseball fields and walking trail were on view; and visitors were able to visit the newly-restored Church of St. John at the Latin Gate, built in the late 1860s or early 1870s for Henry and Clement Cornwall at what is now Ashcroft Manor and moved to its present location on the Reserve in 1920.



