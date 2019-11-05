All are invited to fundraiser dinner for the Clinton Museum

The museum is closed for the season, but planning has already started for 2020

By Edith McLorn

What keeps the Clinton Museum and volunteers going in the off-season? We party, of course. On Nov. 27 the community is invited to join us for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30, so come by and enjoy the meal and entertainment. Admission is by donation.

Our outdoor wagon, sleigh, and fire truck are covered for the winter, the Museum’s “Closed” sign is posted, and we review the year 2019. The South Cariboo Historical Museum Society thanks museum staff Bernice Weis-Anderson, Jordan Gauthier-Zaal, and Hailey Duquette for their good work greeting approximately 4,000 visitors this season, interpreting our history, assisting with local travel information, and doing the daily museum maintenance from May through October.

At our Nov. 12 general meeting (4 p.m. in the Clinton Library meeting room) we will begin exploring programs and projects for 2020. The museum displays reflect the interests of our volunteers and community, such as the 2017 David Stoddart School student posters on the wildfires, our forestry display, updated displays of the Foster/Robertson Store, and the WW I memorial display. New members are always welcome, and if you have a particular area of interest it is very possible that there is a fit for you within our volunteer community.

The Clinton Museum remembers those men and women and their families who served our country, such as Clinton resident Gordon Barton, who did not return from WW I. His brother Tommy carved his initials in the school desk that is now located in the Clinton Museum barn. Tommy also carved into the brick wall of the museum, which at that time was his schoolhouse.

For more information about the Clinton Museum, or to become a volunteer, email info@clintonmuseumbc.org, or visit the website at www.clintonmuseumbc.org.



