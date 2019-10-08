All Candidates’ Forum being held in Ashcroft on Oct. 16

From markets and hay mazes to concerts, dances, a trip to India and more, there’s a lot going on

An All Candidates’ Forum for the candidates running in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding will be held in Ashcroft on Oct. 16.

South Cariboo Sportsmen Association Desert Rendezvous

Spectators are welcome at this annual event, which sees participants take part in a variety of “black powder” competitions, including hawk and knife, an archery trail, black powder shotguns and muzzle loaders, a flintlock trail (new this year), and much more.

The Desert Rendezvous takes place from Oct. 11–14 above the Campbell Hill airstrip site south of Cache Creek off Highway 1; signs will be posted from both north and south. There is no charge for spectators; there is a $35 charge for anyone who would like to take part ($50 for families).

For more information about the Rendezvous, contact Ken Brown at (250) 453-9415 or Reni Lind at (250) 457-7327.

Hay maze fun at Horsting’s

Check out the interactive hay maze at Horsting’s Farm Market north of Cache Creek, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November. It’s a great family activity, and there will be a special event on Friday, Oct. 11; check out the Horsting’s Farm Market Facebook page for more details.

Marketfest at Desert Hills

Come down to Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft during Thanksgiving weekend (Oct. 12–13) and enjoy a trip to the pumpkin patch, activities for kids, the ever-popular pumpkin cannon, and more.

This year, Riverhill Estates has arranged for various food vendors to be there, including 108 Mile Sausage Company and food trucks with Chinese, Dutch, and Mexican food.

Events start at 9 a.m., and the food vendors will be open from 11 a.m.

All Candidates’ Forum

The candidates in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding will be at an All Candidates’ Forum at the Ashcroft HUB on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 7 p.m.

Come on out to hear from the riding’s candidates in this year’s federal election and ask your questions.

Travel to India (armchair-style)

Travel to India at the Ashcroft HUB on Friday, Oct. 18 (no passport required). Enjoy a night of scrumptious Indian cuisine, take a walk around a local Indian market, and learn more about the country.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $5 per traveller. Space is limited, so book early by calling the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Economic development, tourism input sought

The Village of Ashcroft recently received grant funding from Northern Development Initiative Trust to complete a new Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, and during the week of Sept. 30 representatives from EDCD Consulting were in the community to meet with stakeholder groups (tourism; not-for-profits; commercial; and industrial), and hold two community engagement meetings, where members of the public were asked to write down what they saw as the Village’s strengths, opportunities, ways to increase tourism, and more. Those who were unable to attend the meetings can fill out a survey (until Oct. 28) at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AshcroftSurvey.

Halloween dress-up evening dance

Come down to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Friday, Oct. 25 for a Halloween “dress-up” evening dance with live music by “Class Mates”, plus some crazy, funky Halloween DJ beats and a few Halloween classics.

Class Mates are an energetic married duo who are one of the most popular bands in the Cariboo. Their songs range from the 1950s to current contemporary rock, and people can’t help dancing to their infectious sound.

The dance starts at 7 p.m., with live music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets ($15 each) can be purchased at the door.

Halloween skate in Ashcroft

Koppers Ashcroft is once again holding its Halloween Skating Party at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Saturday, Oct 27. Ice time is being donated by the Village of Ashcroft, and the free all-ages event is from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Show up in costume and be eligible for prizes! There will also be free hot dogs and drinks available.

Community Calendar

The HUB Online Network is working on an online Community Calendar, and hopes that local community groups will send in information about upcoming events that can be included. The more people who use it, the more accurate it will be.

If you have information about events that you’d like included in the calendar, email info@hubonlinenetwork.com with the details.

Advent calendars with a twist

If you have any used kids’ books for children of all ages, then the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society wants to hear from you!

Following last year’s successful kids’ book advent calendar event, they are looking for donations of kids’ books, which will be wrapped and then distributed to local children, so that in the days leading up to Christmas they can unwrap a book.

The books can be dropped off at the E. Fry Society office (601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft), or you can contact the office to have the books picked up (call 250-453-9656; email info@scefry.ca). Any donations of wrapping paper would also be greatly appreciated.

Cache Creek indoor markets

The Cache Creek Beautification Society will be holding indoor markets at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Tables and chairs are provided, and electricity is available. The cost is $10 per table; call or text Wendy Coomber at (250) 457-0245, email wcoomber@telus.net, or send a message through the Cache Creek Market Facebook page to reserve a table.

Christmas Bazaar at the HUB

Are you a home-based business, or do you have crafts, baking, or more? Book your table now for the Ashcroft HUB Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per space, and you can reserve by calling (250) 453-9177.

Ashcroft raffle car winner

Ashcroft resident Martin Block won the 2019 Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers car raffle—a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro—and program manager Orville Mundy says that this year’s raffle was a huge success.

“We sold almost 12,000 tickets and made almost $20,000 for the organization,” says Mundy. “All funds raised go toward the operating expenses of the organization, but mostly for tip payouts. If someone submits a tip and the information is helpful for making an arrest or confiscation of illegal items then they are awarded a tip payout of up to $2,000. All other funds raised help to cover our general costs of operating each year, which adds up to around $80,00 to $85,000 a year to keep operating.

“We appreciate everyone who purchased a ticket to support our cause, and love to hear from people that they respect the work we are doing. “

Fire ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are now permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, due to a decreased risk of wildfires in the region. Use of the following equipment and activities will also be permitted: fireworks, including firecrackers; sky lanterns; burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description; binary exploding targets; and tiki and similar kind of torches.

The rescinding of this prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw). A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5.

Before lighting a fire in the Kamloops Fire Centre, check with local authorities (e.g., fire department, municipality, or regional district) for any local restrictions, bylaws, or regulations. Use safe burning practices by creating a fireguard around the planned fire site and by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves, and other combustible material. Never leave a fire unattended, and make sure the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, visit http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

Burns being conducted northeast of Merritt

The BC Wildfire Service plans to burn approximately 150 piles in the Nicola Lake area, northeast of Merritt. The burns are scheduled to take place between now and Oct. 31, and will take place on both sides of North Nicola Lake Road.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting, and timing of snow. They will proceed only if fire behaviour conditions are suitable. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities.

The goal of rehabilitating this area is to reduce the threat of erosion, promote re-establishment of vegetation, and reduce future wildfire risk. Removal of these burn piles helps reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires.



