All TNRD libraries closed until further notice

The Ashcroft Library, along with all other TNRD library branches, is now closed until further notice. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden).

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be closing all of its library locations to the public until further notice. The decision is a result of the rapidly changing situation regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The decision has been made to support the overall health and wellness of communities and the safety of customers and staff.

The news comes only three days after it was announced that libraries would be remaining open, but that public access to computers would be stopped.

All book drops will be closed during this time. Please do not return library items during the closure period.

All due dates will be extended until Tuesday, April 29, and fines will be waived during the closure period.

All of the library system’s digital content, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, video streaming, eLearning, and kids’ resources, will continue to be available 24/7 online. To access all digital content, go to www.tnrl.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus