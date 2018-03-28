Volunteers at work chopping up donated wood for full-time residents at Loon Lake.

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

The Red Cross BC Community Partnership Program/BC Wildfire Recovery Operation provided funds to the Loon Lake Community Association, to enable Ken and Ethel Smith’s idea of wanting to help their neighbours after the Elephant Hill wildfire devastation to the Loon Lake Valley come to fruition.

In a normal year the residents would go out and get their winter firewood throughout the summer. But with the wildfire evacuation last year for more than five weeks, and the forest still out of bounds on our return, many were in desperate straits.

Two logging trucks of dry fir were purchased from West Fraser Chasm Mill, delivered by Keith Monsos, and unloaded by Bill Elliot (Sids Contruction) at the Smiths’ property on Loon Lake Road on March 7.

The men, women, and grandchildren of the Loon Lake Community went to work immediately, and for the past weeks have sawn, split, and delivered the much-needed firewood to the full-time residents. At any one time there were two or three chainsaws and one or two splitters going, and several pick-up trucks loading up to deliver.

All in all, more than 50 loads of wood have been delivered. Many heartfelt thanks to all those who worked endlessly over the past three weeks and made it happen. Our homes are warm because of you.


