The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s has moved to an online event for 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, which was originally scheduled to take place May 3 in 22 locations around the province, will now be held online on Sunday, May 31.

The 2020 event will assume a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the crucial need for physical distancing.

The online event starts at 9 a.m. at walkforalzheimers.ca. Participants will be able to stream the walk live, while joining in the fun from their living room, backyard or balcony.

The broadcast will feature participants from across Canada who will share their personal stories of how dementia has affected their life, as well as competing in fun challenges and walking in a safe space.

RELATED: Alzheimer's Awareness Month shares information and understanding

Maria Howard, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., said the event is a way during these unprecedented times to continue to support people affected by dementia.

“Staying socially connected is beneficial to brain health, and it is crucial to keeping our spirits high. This is a real opportunity to show we are a country united to support people affected by dementia, and that, together, we make memories matter,” she said.

Registration can be done on the website. Funds raised go towards programs and services to support people living with dementia, and towards research into the causes and cure for dementia.

RELATED: Lower Mainland Alzheimer centre celebrates therapy pig's first birthday

Coronavirus

