Anonymous Art Show a resounding success for Ashcroft HUB

Almost all the works sold, raising more than $2,000 for the artists and the HUB

Detail from a painting of Ashcroft that was the subject of some intense bidding during the recent Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)

The second Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB is in the books. Bidding on the more than 100 works was fast and furious during the closing minutes of the auction on March 31, with buyers intent on securing their favourite paintings.

When the results were tallied, 101 of the 106 submitted works had sold, bringing in a total of just over $2,000. Half of the proceeds of each sale will go to the artist(s) involved, and the other half will go to the HUB.

“There was lots of last-minute competition between people vying for a handful of canvases that had hot bidding,” says Jessica Clement, the HUB’s interim executive director.

Paintings depicting a raven, a rainbow trout, a howling wolf, and Ashcroft were among the most sought-after pieces.

More than 40 artists submitted works, which were on display on the HUB’s Facebook page and at the HUB throughout March. Clement says 25 to 30 per cent of the entries were from children aged 16 or younger.

She adds that a lot of people came in and viewed the art in person.

“Because the works were on display for such a long period of time, it was never congested, but every day we had people come in to look. Even though they were all online, it’s very different seeing art in person. And we had lots of comments on the quality of the work this year.”

Any winning bidders who could be tagged on Facebook have been notified that way, while those who bid in person at the HUB office have been contacted via phone. Clement says that anyone who isn’t sure if they were a successful bidder can check the album of paintings on the Ashcroft Hub Facebook page, call the office at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

“We’re really happy with everybody for participating in this fundraiser,” says Clement. “Thank you to everyone who donated their art and to everyone who bought it.”



