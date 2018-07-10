Another successful Hell Climb is in the books

More than two dozen riders took part in this year’s race.

Hell Climb organizer Wayne Little (on bike at left), who finished second, is congratulated by first place finished Devon Moonie. Photo: Barbara Roden.

The seventh annual Ashcroft Hell Climb—which sees bike riders race a route from Ashcroft to the brake check on Highway 97C that rises 1,000 metres in 18km—took place on Sunday, June 24 and attracted 25 riders.

Devon Moonie—who set the course record of 47.15 four years ago—finished first in a time of 47.58, with race organizer Wayne Little finishing second (54.57) and Josh Ogilvie (55.54) finishing third.

On the women’s side, Tracey Moore—who is in training for the Iron Man Triathlon in Whistler in July, and who had competed in a 170km bike race the day before (and who ran back to Ashcroft)—finished first with a time of 1.03.17, with Tricia Stathers second (1.07.31) and Sophie Ogilvie in third (1.18.01).

Little said that it was a good race: “I always say you can do the Hell Climb anytime, but this is the only day you can do it with everyone else and share it afterward.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter