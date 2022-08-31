Arts on the Fly cancelled, to try again next year

Sarah Jane Scouten performed on a Saturday evening on the main stage at a previous Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sarah Jane Scouten performs Saturday evening on the main stage at Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos)

Arts on the Fly music festival in Horsefly, B.C. has been cancelled for 2022.

The organization announced the late decision to cancel the music fest due to low ticket pre-sales on August 26 for the Sept. 2 and 3 event.

Citing the lack of camping options this year as a deterrent for festival goers, organizers said all online purchases will be refunded and physical tickets can be returned to points of purchase for refunds as well.

The festival was changed this year to a September event from previously having been in July.

With salmon moving up the river to spawn and being vulnerable to disturbance and damage to spawning beds, organizers were not able to offer camping options nearby.

“We knew that without the picturesque camping on the Horsefly River that Arts on the Fly is known for it would be a harder sell on festival goers, but tried our darnedest to make it happen anyways,” said the Facebook post by the organizers announcing the cancellation.

The post continued, saying they held off on the decision until they “absolutely knew it was what we had to do.”

Organizers did say there was a lot of support from area sponsors and funders, as well as volunteers and they hope to return next year, with camping.

