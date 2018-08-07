Ashcroft 4-H Club members do well at Maple Ridge Country Fair

Club members had awesome time at first show of the year.

Mackenzie Woodburn and her steer Ole’ Blue placed first in the Beef Market Class.

By Diana Hoggard

Five members of the Ashcroft 4-H Club attended the Maple Ridge Country Fair the weekend of July 28.

This was Ashcroft 4-H’s first attendance at the Maple Ridge Fair, and the kids had an awesome time and placed very well. Our little club received ribbons, cash, and prizes.

It was pretty exciting for the first show of the year!

Thanks to leaders Monty Kinvig, Jack Hoggard, and Allison Hunter, the kids and their animals exceeded expectations and had lots of fun, enjoying every minute of this experience.

Club members Mackenzie Woodburn and Waylon Hoggard placed first and third respectively in the Beef Market Class. In the Lamb Market Class, Jacob Krause (with Sandy Lamb) placed second, Maddy Gavaga (with Wilson) placed third, and Bailey Krause (with Princess) placed fourth.

The kids represented the Ashcroft club and community very well. It was so good to see the support they provided to one another and the bond that our little 4-H family has created.

Maddy, Jacob, and Bailey are pre-clubbers “Clover Buds”, all showing Suffolk sheep.

This is Mackenzie Woodburn’s second year in the Beef Club and her last year in 4-H. Her steer Ole’ Blue is an Angus/ Shorthorn X weighing in at 1,350 pounds.

This is Waylon’s first year in the Beef Club in 4-H. His steer Nacho is a purebred Black Angus weighing in at 1,415 pounds.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter