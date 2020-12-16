Ashcroft and District Lions spread some early Christmas cheer

Raffle draw saw three lucky winners walk away with crash prizes in time for Christmas

(from l) Ashcroft and District Lions club members Sue Peters; Darlene Daly; Gordon Daly; Vivian Edwards; George Stringer; Ernie Kristoff; and Nick Lebedoff during this year’s Christmas raffle draw. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft and District Lions club held its annual Christmas raffle fundraiser draw on Dec. 11, with three lucky winners getting some early Christmas cheer.

First prize ($1,000) went to Christy Schmidt. Michelle Dimond won the second prize of $500, and Monica Collins won third prize ($250). Reacting to a post on Facebook, Collins wrote “Thank you so so much! What an awesome end to my work week! Thank you for all that you do!”

The draw had sold out three weeks earlier, and club president Sue Peters acknowledged the great community response and thanked all those who bought tickets. She also thanked the Lions members who worked hard to sell the tickets, and the Cache Creek post office, Ashcroft Safety Mart, and Desert Hills Ranch for allowing members to set up on their premises for ticket sales.

The Christmas raffle is the Lions club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Treasurer Vivian Edwards noted that it was especially important this year, with so many other fundraising events normally undertaken by the club having been cancelled.

Prior to the raffle draw, Peters presented certificates and letters of appreciation to the HUB Online Network and Barbara Roden/The Ashcroft Journal, “In appreciation of the invaluable support and cooperation you give our club”.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lions Club