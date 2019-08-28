Ashcroft Art Club prepares the canvas for a new season

After taking some time off over spring and summer, the Ashcroft Art Club is getting ready to start up a new year, with the first meeting of the new season scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The club was formed in 1967 by several local artists who thought it would be fun to get together, paint, exchange ideas, learn new things, and chat with fellow artists. They held their first Art Show in 1969, and the annual tradition has continued to this day, with the 53rd annual Fine Art Show and Sale set to take place in April 2020.

The club is there to encourage artists of all levels, from those who are curious and/or just starting out to those with more experience. It meets once a month at St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall in Ashcroft from September through April, with meetings starting at noon. The time is spent learning new and different styles and techniques, teaching, and discussing all things art. Earlier this year the club held an “Art Attack” sesssion, with participants getting an opportunity to try their hand at abstract painting.

While the club members prepare for the annual Art Show and Sale throughout the year, the organization of the show doesn’t begin in earnest until after Christmas. The annual membership fee is $25, and includes the opportunity to exhibit works in the April show. Current members include residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Savona, and Clinton, with members using a wide variety of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, sculpture, and photography.

New members are always welcome, so if you would like to learn more—or join the club—contact Marianne Munro at (250) 453-9522, or email ashcroftartclub@outlook.com. You can also visit the website at www.ashcroftartclub.com.



