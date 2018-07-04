Ashcroft Business Walk a success

On June 27, the Village of Ashcroft conducted a business walk taking in all of the downtown Ashcroft businesses.

Two teams — Mayor Jack Jeyes and Community Futures Sun Country General Manager Deb Arnott, and Cllr. Barbara Roden and Community Wildfire Recovery Branch Manager Myles Bruns — walked the town and visited each business, bringing the gift of a potted plant (courtesy of Desert Hills Ranch), information about assistance and programs available to businesses, contact names and information, and an invitation to a business mixer social event hosted by the Village and Community Futures Sun Country on July 10.

The walk was originally planned for the summer of 2017, but was postponed due to the wildfires. The purpose of the walk was to make contact with local businesses, listen to any concerns or challenges, answer questions, and provide information.

The business mixer, which will include dinner but no speeches or presentations, is intended to give local business owners, managers, and staff an opportunity to meet and talk in an informal social setting.

If any businesses were inadvertently missed, please contact the Village at (250) 453-9161.