Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre news

By Joyce West

I am writing this on the last day of February, and I am reminded of an old rhyme:

February fill-the-dyke

Be it black or be it white,

Be it white, ‘tis better to like.

The sky is grey today, and the ground on one side of the house is white while the other is brownish-green, but our driveway is cleared of snow, thanks to our Snow Angel, who would like to remain anonymous! There has certainly been enough snow to fill all the ditches this past month.

After it melts we should have a good supply of groundwater to fill all the wells in the coming season.

The meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors on February 21 was attended by the usual members, plus some other interested people from the membership. A variety of very welcome new ideas were shared and discussed, and it was decided to proceed with some of them in the coming weeks.

In general, reports show that we are getting along pretty well, and the turnout for the various activities is doing reasonably well, but could always stand some improvement.

Plans were set in motion for our annual Strawberry Tea on Saturday, April 28, and one member has volunteered to bake the cakes for us, for which we are very grateful. Words of wisdom from my early days come to mind: “A willing horse does twice the work in half the time.” You are much appreciated!

The Strawberry Tea is open to all, and the cost is $5 per person. In addition to delicious strawberry shortcake, tea, and coffee, there will be a bucket auction, a shared pot, and a door prize.

Other ideas that were shared concerned making our existence known to newcomers so that they can drop in and see what we are all about, and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with us. We meet at the building where the Village Office and the Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store are located, at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft.

On Mondays, from noon to 4 p.m., our Bridge players meet. On Tuesdays and Fridays from noon till 2 p.m. our Carpet Bowlers play, and then we play cards until 4 p.m.

On Wednesdays we are closed, except for our business meeting on the third Wednesday of each month, and on Thursdays some of the guys meet up in the afternoon.

On Saturdays from noon till 4 p.m. we run a Bingo afternoon, which is open to all members of the public (19+) for a small fee.

Anyone who is 55+ can join the group for a small annual fee, and you are welcome to drop by and get acquainted with us.

Once again, thank you to all our supporters: we are very grateful for you, and for all your efforts on our behalf.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter