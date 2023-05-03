Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Strawberry Tea coming up on May 13

Annual event, which is open to all, will also feature a bake table and door prizes

All are invited to the Strawberry Tea at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre on May 13. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

By Muriel Scallon

Hello to all! The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors are getting together again in our rooms next to the Ashcroft village office on Bancroft Street. Come up the stairs, turn right, and drop in for a coffee or tea on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. for bridge, or on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. for card games.

The centre is closed on Wednesdays, but is open on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. for people to play cards, talk, and just enjoy. We also have bingo on Saturdays starting at 1 p.m., which is open to anyone aged 19 or older. We have new prices and better prizes.

Our Strawberry Tea will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.), and we hope to see you there. In addition to the tea there will be a bake table and door prizes, and the craft room will be open.

A meeting is held on the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. The most recent one was on April 20, and a lovely lunch was served after the meeting and enjoyed by all. This was our last potluck lunch, as it was voted on and deleted from our agenda.

We just celebrated two birthdays for members reaching 90 years, Dan Fredricks and Kevin Scallon. Another member, Maria Paulos, had a 90+ birthday recently. They are all staying active with bridge and other events at the Seniors’ Centre.

We would like to thank Mr. Reismer for all his help in cleaning up our storage rooms and the other jobs he has done for us at the centre, and all the other helpers on that day. Many thanks.

We have a drop-in centre, so come in to see us on any Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday. We would like to meet you!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft