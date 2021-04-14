Ashcroft CiB holding Heritage Park work bee on April 18

Community members invited to lend a hand and get the Heritage Park sparkling for the season

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom volunteers ready to get growing at the Heritage Park in May 2019. A work bee is being organized for April 18, and the daylily bed (pictured) will be one of the areas tackled. (Photo credit: David Gory)

By Andrea Walker

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom is inviting any community members who may want to lend a hand to take part in a work bee that is being held in the Heritage Park on Sunday, April 18 starting at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place. If you are interested in lending a hand, please meet at the information booth at the Heritage Park and bring gloves, mask, clippers, shovels, rakes etc. We will be trimming a few plants and shrubs, doing some general tidying up, and splitting daylilies in the daylily bed.

The Communities in Bloom program is about making your community a better place: making it “bloom”. Yes, it does involve flowers, but it is really about instilling pride in your community, focusing on the environment, history, and aesthetics, and promoting it in as many ways as possible.

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom looks after planting all the flowers in the barrels throughout the downtown, at the Village office, the community hall, and at the historic fire hall. We have beautified the town with banners on Railway Avenue, run children’s programs in the school, hold annual plant swaps, and have commissioned several beautiful mosaics.

Communities in Bloom members select and present awards to a Best Bloomin’ Business, Best Street, and six Best Residential Gardens each year. We have been instrumental in the refurbishment of the Heritage Park over the past 12 years, working closely with the village to ensure that it remains the jewel of our downtown area.

The group is always on the lookout for new members to bring new energy and new ideas. If you are interested, please give Andrea Walker a call at (250) 453-9402.



