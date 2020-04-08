Ashcroft CiB plant swap takes on a new look and will last longer

Swap will go on over several days in a new location in Ashcroft

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom Plant Swap (pictured here in 2019) will be going ahead in 2020, but will look a little bit different than in past years. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Andrea Walker

The much anticipated Ashcroft Communities in Bloom Plant Swap will take on a different look this year.

Due to the physical distancing protocols for the current COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be able to hold the Plant Swap in our usual location in the Heritage Park. However, it will still take place, and we are sure it will be better than ever. More people will be able to participate, as it will be held over a number of days rather than just the traditional one-day event.

The Plant Swap is open to everyone. If you are a gardener you will have plants, shrubs, etc. that you need to split. If you are just a beginning gardener, or even an established one, you will be looking for plants for your yard. The Plant Swap is a great opportunity to give and receive!

This year, the Plant Swap will run from April 15 to April 30 (or until the plants run out). There will be tables set up outside Deb Tuohey’s residence at 210 Brink Street in Ashcroft, and people will be able to leave their donations or pick up plants at any time during the day.

People are asked to bring any “extra plants” they have and leave them on the table. We do ask that donations be labelled, as that will make it easier for people to know what each plant is.

People who choose to take plants are asked to leave a monetary donation to Communities in Bloom in the dropbox attached to the fence. Remember, you do not have to leave something in order to take something.

Due to physical distancing, we are hearing of many people who are spending more time in their yards than before, so this will be a great opportunity for our community to share with each other.

Happy gardening, and stay safe and healthy everyone!



