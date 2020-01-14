Ashcroft will be getting two Level 2 EV charging stations. (Photo credit: Community Energy Association)

Ashcroft closer to getting two Level 2 EV charging stations

Town will be part of a network of charging stations in central and northern B.C.

The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has announced that it will be providing $192,000 to help fund 47 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in central and northern B.C., including two in Ashcroft.

Logan Lake will also be funded for two Level 2 stations. The two communities are the southernmost of 26 local government and First Nations communities that will receive funding for the stations, which are being provided via the Charge North EV network, which is being managed by the Community Energy Association.

At its regular meeting on Feb. 25, 2019 Ashcroft council considered an invitation to join the Charge North initiative, and how many EV stations they would be prepared to partially fund. At the time, the Village’s share of the cost of each station (including equipment, installation, five years of warranty and networking fees, and project management) was $5,040 out of a total cost of $18,667.

Council voted in favour of participating in the grant application and committed to provide a location for the stations on Village property. Among the locations suggested were the Heritage Park or the museum, and it was also suggested that the public works yard might be suitable for one in due course, as within the next few years the Village will likely be transitioning to EVs.

Holly Plato, NDIT’s Director, Communications and Marketing, says that they received the application for the grant and determined that it was an excellent project.

“There are an increasing number of EVs on the road, and moving into the future there aren’t going to be less; there will be more. This project will be a benefit to all communities in the north. It takes a few hours to charge a vehicle with a Level 2 charger, so maybe people will go shopping, have a meal, or see local attractions.

“It will attract more people to these communities, and showcase them.”

Janice Keyes, Senior Manager, Community Energy Engagement for the Community Energy Association, agrees that the Level 2 stations are good for economic development.

“They’re key to getting people into a community, where they’ll spend time and money. They’ll have lunch, go for a walk, do some shopping. It takes four to six hours to charge, so you’ll get travellers and tourists willing to plug in for four hours, and communities can market their attractions.”

She notes that while fast charge stations—which will charge a battery to 80 per cent within half-an-hour—are important in terms of developing a network of stations so people feel confident they can get where they’re going, they are also very expensive.

“They’re about $100,000 each to put in. The average cost to purchase and install a Level 2 is about $15,000, which is much more affordable for local governments to do, leaving fast charge stations to BC Hydro and the Province.”

She adds that while the fast charge stations require 3-phase power, Level 2 stations only require a 240-volt socket, similar to one used for a home dryer.

“With funding from local governments and NDIT, we can purchase all 47 stations and install about a third of them,” says Keyes. “We’re now looking for funding to complete the installation. We have a grant application in, and hope to hear in early 2020.”

There is no timeline for installation of the stations at the moment, but Keyes says they will be liaising with local governments to look at location choices to make sure they’re suitable, and will start working on a Request for Proposal for the project.

“It covers a lot of area, and it’s community-driven, because the communities are contributing to the cost of the stations,” says Keyes. “Logan Lake and Ashcroft, along the Highway 97C corridor, have put in contributions for two stations each, and there are fast charge stations at the Loon Lake rest area on the Connector and in Cache Creek and Clinton. The area is starting to fill out a bit.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HUB Online Network interns relish opportunity for creative freedom

Just Posted

Ashcroft closer to getting two Level 2 EV charging stations

Town will be part of a network of charging stations in central and northern B.C.

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

HUB Online Network interns relish opportunity for creative freedom

Students learning new skills and flexing their creative muscles in a variety of ways

Local communities see large increases in property assessments

Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton, and Lillooet all see major increases over 2019 assessments

Public invited to nominate people for Rotary Citizens of the Year

Rotary club looking for people who go above and beyond in our communities

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

RCMP cleared of misconduct in Hope motorcycle crash from 2019

Police watchdog says suspect was fleeing crime scene on stolen motorcycle when he crashed

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Most Read