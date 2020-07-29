Residents of Ashcroft’s Best Street 2020, Cornwall Place, with Andrea Walker (centre) from Ashcroft’s Communities in Bloom. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom honours some bloomin’ good gardens

Even though the judges aren’t visiting this year, annual awards were recently given out

By Andrea Walker

Each year, Ashcroft Communities in Bloom acknowledges and honours numerous residences, one business, and one street in the Village of Ashcroft with awards. These awards include six Best Residential Garden awards, the Best Street award, and the Best Bloomin’ Business award.

Usually the awards are presented in conjunction with the visit of the judges for the Communities in Bloom competition. This year, due to COVID-19, the program was suspended, but the Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee felt it was still important to go forward with the awards; perhaps this year more than ever.

Yards, streets, and businesses were all scrutinized by committee members. It is a very difficult task indeed to choose only six Best Residential Garden awards, as there are so many well-kept yards in our little village. We could also choose only one best street and one best business, so we had to consider several points before making our final choices. In making our choices we noted curb appeal, tidiness, use of trees, shrubs, and flowers, colours, condition of the home/business, etc.

We were pleased to honour the following residences:

511 Brink Street (Dumont)

1403 Pine Street (Beharel)

1424 Battel Street (Mastin)

609 Cedar Crescent (Matthews)

214 Vista Place (Knowles)

201 Cornwall Place (McLean/Burnby)

The Best Street award was given to the residents of Cornwall Place, who definitely show a lot of pride in where they live. Lovely yards, neat residences, and numerous personal touches all combined to make this a very nice street.

The Best Bloomin’ Business award was given to Thompson View Manor. This is a large property to maintain, but they have really done some work on it, and it shows. It is neat, tidy, and well looked after.

Congratulations to all our 2020 winners!

Pictures of the best gardens will appear in the Journal in the coming weeks.


Detail from the Ashcroft Best Street 2020 winner, Cornwall Place, as decided by Ashcroft Communities in Bloom. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Thompson View Lodge was Ashcroft’s Best Bloomin’ Business in 2020, as decided by Ashcroft Communities in Bloom. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

A garden full of minions at Cornwall Place. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

