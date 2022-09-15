Ashcroft Communities in Bloom recognizes beautiful gardens all around the town

The Quesnel residence on Western Avenue. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB) The Anderson residence on Hollis Road. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB) The Bloomin’ Paintbrush and UniTea were named Best Bloomin’ Business 2022 by Ashcroft Communities in Bloom. (Photo credit: David Gory) The Corneille residence on Pears Place. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB) The Dost residence on Brink Street. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB) The Duncan residence on Brink Street. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB) The Hawkins residence on Brink Street. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB)

By Andrea Walker

Although Ashcroft Communities in Bloom took a step back from competing in the formal Communities in Bloom competition this year, they continued with a few high-profile projects in the village.

The major project every year for Ashcroft Communities in Bloom is the organizing and planting of the flowers in the barrels throughout the downtown area.

Once planted, it is the responsibility of the business owners to ensure that the planters are kept watered and the plants are cared for.

In addition, every year Ashcroft CiB, with sponsorship from Scotts Canada, selects six residential properties to receive a Best Residential Garden Award. The chosen recipients receive a lovely sign to display in their yard along with two products donated by Scotts Canada.

This year we would like to congratulate the following Best Residential Garden Award recipients:

1424 Pears Place (Corneillie)

469 Hollis Road (Anderson)

1350 Western Avenue (Quesnel)

807 Brink Street (Hawkins)

505 Brink Street (Dost)

405 Brink Street (Duncan)

This year, Brink Street was chosen as the Best Street for the neat appearance of the homes and yards. A special CiB sign will be added to the Brink Street sign. Congratulations to the residents of Brink Street for taking such pride in your residences.

Communities in Bloom also chooses a deserving business for the Best Bloomin’ Business Award. This year we were very pleased to present the award to The Bloomin’ Paintbrush/UniTea. These adjoined businesses add a new kind of cheeriness to Railway Avenue. From the beautifully kept planters lining the sidewalk to the colorful exterior of the building and the wrought iron fence encircling a most inviting courtyard, these businesses just welcome you to step inside and see what they offer. Their use of colour, art, and whimsy are delightful and their curb appeal is excellent.

