Ashcroft Communities in Bloom spearheads banner project

Railway Avenue in Ashcroft will be getting a new facelift soon, with the addition of newly-painted bright and lively street banners with a floral theme.

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee, with a grant from Second Time Around, sponsored and organized two banner-painting workshops at the Ashcroft HUB on June 4th and 5th.

The CiB group’s wish was to make this a community project, so they invited representatives from a number of community groups to participate.

The representatives who attended had a lot of fun, although most of them said that they were not artists, and initially voiced some trepidation about their abilities.

However, under the guidance and enthusiasm of local artist Jo Petty, these same people produced some very lovely banners, and were justifiably proud of their accomplishments.

There are 12 two-sided banners, with one side painted on the first night and the second side on night two.

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee would like to thank representatives from the following groups for their participation in this project: Ashcroft Communities in Bloom; Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek; Ashcroft and District Lions Club; Village of Ashcroft; Ashcroft Hospice; South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society; Second Time Around; Ashcroft Art Club; and the Ashcroft HUB.

The banners will be installed along Railway in the next couple of weeks.



