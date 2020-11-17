Members of the Ashcroft Curling Club get ready for the first day of the curling season at the newly reopened Ashcroft curling rink on Nov. 3. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Members of the Ashcroft Curling Club get ready for the first day of the curling season at the newly reopened Ashcroft curling rink on Nov. 3. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft Curling Club doubles membership as new season starts

Curling rink is back in business following one-year closure for upgrades to equipment

The Ashcroft Curling Club is back in business after the rink was closed for the 2019/2020 season, and club president Hilda Jones says that things are going very well, with almost double the membership the club had two years ago.

“We have about 35 seniors, and 16 or 17 people coming in the evening. We used to get eight for that, so we’ve doubled the evening curl. It’s fabulous.”

While the rink was closed, the village reviewed what had to be done to make it operational following independent assessments of the building and equipment. Over the last few months essential work was carried out, including the installation of a new ice plant.

“Everything is working really well,” says Jones. “Everyone is feeling comfortable on the ice, and the cleaning procedures are working well.”

There was a ceremonial opening of the rink on Nov. 3, with Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden and TNRD Area “I” director Steve Rice — who provided funding for the work at the rink — cutting the ribbon and throwing the first rocks of the season. In addition to the village, the curling club, and the TNRD, Northern Development Initiative Trust also provided funds toward the upgrades.

At the opening, Jones thanked Ashcroft mayor and council for moving forward with the decision to replace the chiller unit at the rink and save curling, and the rink, for the community. She also acknowledged the good working partnership the curling club now has with the village. “Thanks to CAO Daniela Dyck, CFO Yogi Bhalla, and Director of Public Works Brian Bennewith. On a personal note, we appreciate the extra effort that Yogi has gone to on our behalf.”

Jones thanked Rice for his past and present support of the curling club. “We appreciate your gas tax money being spent in our community and for this facility, so that our residents can continue to be healthy and active. We look forward to future endeavours with you.”

The curling club executive and volunteers were also recognized for their continued support. “Special acknowledgement to Dwight Hodder, our ice man, and his team of volunteers. We always enjoy curling on our excellent ice.”

Seniors curling takes place every Tuesday at 1 p.m., and there is open curling each Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Jones says there is still plenty of room for any curlers who would like to join, or first-timers who want to see if curling is for them. In the past the club welcomed people who wanted to drop in to check things out, but Jones says that with COVID-19 they’re asking anyone who wants to come by to call first so they can go over procedures.

“Normally there’s no issue with people just showing up, but this year is a bit different, so we’re telling people to call us and then come down one evening and try it. We have grippers, sliders, and brooms, so we can gear you up; just wear clean running shoes.”

Teams are created by pulling names out of a hat, so everyone curls on different teams each week. “We have eight teams and do a rotation, and everyone curls against each other. At the end of the first half we put all the names in hats again and pull different names, so you’re not always curling with the same people. With the seniors, after the curling is finished they go upstairs and have a coffee. It’s a little bit of a social event.”

Because of COVID-19, new rules about sweeping have come down from Curl BC, limiting teams to one sweeper at a time instead of the usual two. Jones says that while having one sweeper is fine, it can be a little difficult for longtime curlers to adjust to.

“You’re sweeping along and suddenly that blue line comes and you stop sweeping so the skip can come out and sweep. If you continue on then the skip needs to move out of the way, so it’s a difficult transition if you’re used to curling a certain way. It’s created a lot of funny moments for a lot of people, but we’re getting it now. It’s just a matter of re-learning a few different things.”

In the past the curling club has brought curling into local schools via the Rocks and Rings program, but Jones says they don’t know if they can do that this year.

“We’re not sure if we can bring any kids down like we normally did. Usually we do Rocks and Rings at the school and then they’d come down after and curl. We don’t need to be there, so maybe we could give [the school portion] to a teacher. It’s something we could talk about doing.”

Also up in the air is the question of what other events the club can host.

“We’re debating bonspiels. We’ve got approval to do a club championship playdown in February for every club in our district, and we’re also in the running to get the U18 provincial playdowns in December, but we have to decide as an executive if that’s feasible because of COVID-19 and if we want to bid on it.

“We did three events in 2018: U18, U21, and seniors playdowns. They’re not huge moneymakers, but it’s nice to see the kids coming out and see how talented they are, so it’s a nice event to host. This year it’s just so different. We won’t be able to serve lunch, and we make a little money on that, get a little bit from Curl BC. There was money to be made in 2018, but we’re not sure about this year.”

Jones adds that the club is fortunate to have a large enough space in the upstairs lounge to accommodate physical distancing. “We have a big enough venue that we could have people watching upstairs. Usually we can make some money on bar and food sales, so we’re not making a lot of money this year. Once [COVID-19] is done we’ll be bidding on every event possible and getting every tournament going, because we still really want these events to come, but there are so many issues involved right now we’re asking ourselves if it is worth it.”

The club is currently renting out the lounge space to one regular user group, and Jones says they’re open to talk to anyone else who would like to use it, either on an ongoing basis or for a one-off rental. The club has also held a very successful raffle, with only 33 of the 1,000 tickets left unsold as of the draw date on Oct. 31. Phyllis Vennard of Cache Creek won first prize, with Clinton’s Jim Rivett taking second prize and Gerry Wong of Ashcroft winning third prize.

In the meantime, the curlers are enjoying having the rink up and running again. The season runs through mid-March, with a two-week break over Christmas, and Jones says everyone is having a good time.

“The new people who have joined up are doing really well and enjoying it, and that’s what you want to promote.”

For more information, visit the Ashcroft Curling Club Facebook page. If you’re interested in learning more, or would like to arrange to go down to the rink and throw a rock or three, call Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375 or Jim Duncan at (250) 457-1267.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Get ready for Plaid Friday in Ashcroft and shop local

Just Posted

Canadian money, stock photo, no date.
Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton benefit from surprise funding

Communities receiving total of $1.5 million in Safe Restart grants

Last year’s South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Toys for Joys drive-thru in Ashcroft was a huge success, but a few changes have had to be made to this year’s campaign, taking place on Nov. 20. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Toys for Joys and Santa for Seniors help make a happy Christmas

Anyone donating to Toys for Joys on Nov. 20 will receive a free hot beverage from Tim Hortons

The Lytton RCMP detachment is decked out for the holidays, but this Christmas tree is much more than just a festive decoration; it’s a key part of the “Adopt an Elder” campaign. (Photo credit: Sgt. Curtis Davis)
Lytton RCMP spreading some holiday cheer this Christmas season

‘Adopt an Elder’ campaign will provide welcome gifts and show respect to elders and seniors

Can your Christmas light display be seen from the International Space Station? Then sign up to be part of the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Christmas Lights tour, which starts on Dec. 1. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Christmas lights tour promises holiday cheer and festive feelings

Residents and businesses in Ashcroft and Cache Creek can take part, with prizes for the favourites

New Clinton CAO Murray Daly. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New Clinton CAO notes ‘unique challenges’ of small communities

Murray Daly says he’s planning on being in Clinton for a while

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read